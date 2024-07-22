Spyros M Polemis Dies at 86

The Board of Directors of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) are deeply saddened by the death of Spyros M Polemis, who served as Chairman of ICS from 2006 to 2012.

Polemis had a long history of leadership of the maritime industry, previously serving on the ICS Board for many years as the representative of the Union of Greek Shipowners. He was also President of the International Shipping Federation (ISF) before its merger with ICS, which he oversaw, in 2011.

Polemis was a tireless advocate for shipping and the maintenance of global rules for a global industry, steering shipping through the enormous challenges presented by the 2008 financial crisis and the worst years of the Somali piracy crisis when over 4,000 seafarers were taken hostage.

He was passionate about crew welfare and maritime safety, with a deep knowledge of the technical issues being addressed by IMO in the early 2000s such as improvements to bulk carrier safety and the accelerated phase-out of single hull tankers.

He was also one of the original industry advocates for a “levy” on shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions in response to the global warming which became a key ICS policy position under his Chairmanship.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to Spyros’ family and loved ones and we send our deepest sympathies to them,” says Guy Platten, Secretary General.



