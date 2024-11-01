St. Johns Wins USACE Barge Contract

St. Johns Ship Building this week announced a deal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to construct two (2) 140' x 32' x 7' Stop Log Barges. The contract is St. Johns Ship Building’s first new construction project for the U.S. Government.

“The new Stop-Log Barges will support the Army Corps’ major maintenance fleet working on the navigation system, locks and powerhouses, and the flood control lakes located within the Tulsa District,” according to a USACE statement.

St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB) specializes in Jones Act-compliant new construction and repair of aluminum and steel vessels, including crew boats, ferries, tugs, deck and tank barges, landing crafts, and general cargo ships. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides essential public engineering services across a wide range of projects, including water infrastructure, flood risk management, and environmental restoration. The Corps plays a critical role in supporting the nation’s navigation and safety infrastructure.







