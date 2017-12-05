Wison, CCS Partner on China’s FSRU Standards

Wison Offshore & Marine announced it will collaborate with China Classification Society (CCS) Wuhan Rules & Research Institute on various fronts of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) storage and re-gasification facility (FSRU) developments in China under a strategic cooperation agreement.

Pursuant to the agreement, both parties will embark on a wide range of joint efforts in development and optimization of FSRU products, formulation of relevant technical standards, design and review, joint research of new technologies, exchange of know-how and talent development for the industry. Further to improving China’s FSRU construction standards, Wison said such cooperation is set to promote commercial application of FLNG solutions in the country, nurturing LNG development in this huge market.

China has been hit by gas-supply shortages this winter triggered by accelerated shift away from coal as environmental requirements become increasingly stringent. In consequence, domestic LNG prices have risen sharply. To foster the competitiveness of natural gas in China’s energy landscape for steady growth in the longer term, the industry needs expedited build-up of industry standards and value chain, Wison said.

As the turnkey service provider for the first FSRU ever constructed in China, Wison has accumulated considerable project experience in floating LNG facilities. The company recently launched a full spectrum of solutions across the LNG value chain from gas liquefaction, LNG transportation and delivery, storage and re-gasification, to gas power.

As a key institute directly under China Classification Society, CCS Wuhan Rules & Research Institute specializes in LNG value chain studies with a special focus on technical standard specification for LNG marine applications, FSRUs, etc.