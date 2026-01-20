Stantec and AECOM JV to Support U.S. Navy Shipyard Program

Engineering and design company Stantec and AECOM has been selected by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) to lead multidiscipline architect-engineer and consulting services as part of a five-year, US$150 million single award contract.

The Stantec-AECOM Joint Venture work will directly support the US Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) focusing on the modernization of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) in Kittery, Maine.

SIOP is upgrading and modernizing the infrastructure at all four US public naval shipyards: Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY), Hawaii; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS), Washington; Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Virginia; and PNSY.

U.S. Navy shipyards were originally designed and built in the 19th and 20th centuries. SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s fleet maintenance requirements.

Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard employees.

Stantec has a longstanding relationship with NAVFAC and has supported SIOP programs and projects at all four naval shipyards. As part of a joint venture, Stantec is also currently contracted to support the SIOP Program at PHNSY and PSNS.

Beyond SIOP, Stantec is currently providing services to the US Federal Government including the Department of Defense supporting the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers across the globe.

AECOM has supported the U.S. Navy’s mission for nearly 100 years across a wide range of infrastructure and facilities projects. With a commitment to technical excellence and innovation, AECOM has provided master planning, architectural, engineering, environmental, and contingency response services on some of the U.S. Navy’s largest and most complex mission-critical projects. For SIOP, AECOM recently completed the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Area Development Plan.



