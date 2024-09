Dry bulk shipowner Star Bulk on Monday announced it has reached a deal to sell the oldest vessel in its fleet for $20 million.

The sale of the 2004-built Capesize vessel Star Triumph will generate net proceeds of approximately $13 million after repayment of associated debt, Star Bulk said, noting it expects to record a gain of approximately $7.7 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Star Bulk did not disclose the buyer.