States Joins Blue Sky Maritime Coalition as VP/CSO

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) appointed Jennifer States, a renewable energy and clean technology leader, to serve as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

States brings 20 years of industry experience in renewable energy and clean technology, non-profit, government and research environments. She most recently served as Vice President for Projects and Strategy for Washington Maritime Blue. She has also been an active member of BSMC since its inception, serving on its Board of Directors as Government Relations Director and as the Policy Workstream Lead.