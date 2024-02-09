Steel Cutting Ceremony Held for Fifth NSMV

Philly Shipyard on Friday held a keel laying ceremony for the fifth and final vessel in a series of new purpose built, state-of-the-art training ships for America’s state maritime academies.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) new vessel program – known as National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) – was designed to provide world-class training for America’s future mariners and to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in times of need.

The fifth NSMV is scheduled to be delivered to California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) in 2026.

Each NSMV will feature numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and accommodations for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate more than half of all new officers each year—the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes and our economy moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels.

“We are proud to welcome California State University Maritime Academy to our shipyard to celebrate the start of construction of its new training vessel, together,” said Steinar Nerbovik, President and CEO of Philly Shipyard. “This is a special moment and major milestone in their history, and for the NSMV program, and it is a significant moment for Philly Shipyard. Thank you to our partners, suppliers and advocates for your support, and thank you to all of the shipbuilders who will support bringing this vessel to life for Cal Maritime.”

TOTE Services is the vessel construction manager (VCM) for the NSMV program, the first government shipbuilding program to use the VCM contract model. This innovative approach enables shipyards to apply commercial best practices for design and construction to government vessels.

“We’ve reached a historic milestone with the cutting of steel for this ship that will be used to train future cadets at the California State University Maritime Academy,” said TOTE Services President Jeff Dixon. “We’re grateful for the widespread, bipartisan support the NSMV program has received to help make this significant investment in the U.S. maritime industry possible.”

Congress has appropriated funding to replace aging training vessels with NSMVs at SUNY Maritime College, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Maine Maritime Academy, Texas A&M Maritime Academy and California State University Maritime Academy, respectively. These ships will be owned and operated by MARAD.

NSMV I, Empire State, was delivered in September 2023. NSMV II, Patriot State, is undergoing testing and commissioning, NSMV III, State of Maine, is preparing for launch, and NSMV IV, Lone Star State, just celebrated its Keel Laying on December 6, 2023 and had engines installed in the engine room units.

“This moment represents the culmination of efforts from our campus community, industry partners, congressional delegation and all who have been paramount in pushing this forward,” said Michael J. Dumont, interim president of California State University Maritime Academy. “We are thankful to MARAD for recognizing Cal Maritime’s significance in its mission of addressing the nation’s critical needs. The NSMV V Golden State will undoubtedly aid in our mission of serving as a leading educational institution recognized for academic excellence and unique training opportunities in the Pacific Rim and beyond. Thank you to all at TOTE Services and the Philly Shipyard for all your work in making this exciting vessel a reality.”

•Length: 159.85 m

•Breadth: 27.00 m

•Draft, scantling: 7.50 m

•Total berthing: 760 people

•Speed: 18 kts

•Deadweight: 8,487 MT