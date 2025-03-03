Steelpaint Inks Deal to Refurbish Emden Lock

Emden’s Great Sea Lock (Große Seeschleuse) is to be protected from corrosion with a Steelpaint coating system following a contract award by the Lower Saxony Port Authority (Niedersachsen Ports) as part of a refurbish and renewal project. The lock will remain operational throughout the upgrade, which will take about 10 years to complete.

The $105m project will involve constructing new reinforcements to optimize flood defense, new transformer stations, a reserve gate and a cable pull system.

Steelpaint will supply a comprehensive coating system for approximately 50,000 sq. m. surface area across the Emden lock's gates and associated structures. This includes a 75µm zinc-rich primer coat, forming a sacrificial barrier to shield the underlying steel from the harsh saltwater conditions. Additionally, two to three coats of Steelpaint's proprietary Stelpant-PU-Combination 300 polyurethane coating will be applied with a 150 µm to 225µm dry film thickness. Some areas will also be coated with an additional UV-resistant semi-gloss topcoat of 80µm.

Steelpaint has a successful track record with several ports operated by NPorts, explained Fynn Baumfalk, Steelpaint’s Key Account Manager Protective Coatings. “Our coating systems have been trusted to protect hydraulic engineering buildings for decades, delivering exceptional results in a hugely challenging marine environment. Steelpaint's specialized formulation means this coating can withstand constant exposure to saltwater, UV radiation, and other weathering factors, providing long-term protection to Emden’s new lock gates."

"The Emden lock project is one of the largest hydraulic engineering initiatives currently underway in Germany. By elevating the lock gates and reinforcing the surrounding infrastructure, we can future-proof this vital infrastructure against the effects of climate change and rising sea levels," said Wilfried Schleusener, responsible for operating systems at Niedersachsen Ports Emden. "We are confident that Steelpaint’s innovative coatings will help keep the Emden lock operational for generations to come."

The lock gates are massive structures at 42m wide, 20m high, with a 7m draught. Raising each 860t gate by 2m is a significant engineering challenge, but one that the Port Authority is committed to undertaking to enhance the historic lock's resilience and longevity.

The renovation work will be carried out in phases to minimize disruption to port and shipping operations. Steelpaint's coatings will be applied as the new gate structures are fabricated, with the first two lots already in the tender process.