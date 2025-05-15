Steerprop Appoints New Director of Service

Thruster propulsion specialist Steerprop has appointed Juhani Hupli as its new Director of Service. Hupli, who joined Steerprop in February, will lead the development and delivery of the company’s lifecycle solutions for its thrusters, which operators rely on to maximize reliability and availability while operating in the world’s most challenging marine environments. Hupli will be part of the management team of Steerprop.

Hupli brings over 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, having held several senior management roles at Wärtsilä. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Transformations and Strategy for the company’s marine digital technology division, where he played a key role in driving innovation across a wide range of service and digitalization initiatives.

“Steerprop has built a reputation for making the world’s most reliable high-performance thrusters for the most demanding marine applications. Now, as the company aims to bring that quality to an even wider market, it is critical that the service offering also evolves to meet the needs of a larger and more diverse customer base. I am looking forward to taking on that challenge," said Hupli.