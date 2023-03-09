Steerprop Name Ekegren Arctic Segment Director

Steerprop appointed Tom Ekegren as Arctic Segment Director. Ekegren, Master Mariner and Executive MBA, comes to Steerprop from icebreaker owner and operator Arctia Ltd. where he has held various top management roles since 2016, the most recent being the position of Global Chartering Sales and Operations Manager. He is a seasoned professional in icebreaking, Arctic, and offshore multi-purpose operations, bringing more than 25 years of experience to Steerprop’s already strong team of Arctic experts.

In his new role as Arctic Segment Director, Ekegren will be responsible for developing the sales and lifecycle solutions of Steerprop’s Arctic business area.