Steiner Shipyard Launches Newbuild for Maine State Ferry Service

Bayou la Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Steiner Shipyard reports it has launched a new ferry it is building for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The 104-foot passenger/vehicle ferry, named Charles Norman Shay, is designed by Gilbert Associates and is scheduled to be delivered in the near future.

Once completed, the brand-new vessel will service the Maine State Ferry Service’s (MSFS) longest route, between Rockland and Matinicus Island (23 miles). It will provide the necessary upgrade to the ferry service that transports nearly 500,000 passengers and 190,000 vehicles annually.

ECS Federal - Marine and Engineering Division has been supporting Steiner Shipyard by providing production engineering and program management support.

Steiner Shipyard, a woman-owned small business, builds many types of new construction steel and aluminum vessels for both domestic and international customers.

MSFS, a division of MaineDOT, serves the island communities of Vinalhaven, North Haven, Islesboro, Swans Island, Frenchboro and Matinicus.