Steller Systems to Open New UK Office

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Steller Systems announced it will open a new office on the U.K.'s South Coast. Slated to open next month, the new premises in the village of Hamble will house Steller Systems "growing" team of naval architects and marine engineers, the company said.

The new location joins Steller Systems' existing Grade II listed office in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, and its rapid prototyping workshop which opened earlier this year in nearby Minchinhampton.

"With the continued increase in demand for Steller Systems’ services, our teams are busy on a wide range of projects including concept and detailed design, analysis, technical bid support, prototyping and trials," the company said.

The firm said it will be adding a number of new staff members over the next two months, and added that it is also seeking additional naval architects and marine engineers to join its team.