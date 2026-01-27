Marine Link
Stena Bulk Becomes Majority Shareholder in Golden Stena Baycrest

January 27, 2026

© Stena Bulk/Golden Stena Baycrest

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk announced it has acquired an additional shareholding in Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers (GSB) from Bay Crest, becoming the majority shareholder in the joint venture. 

Following the transaction, GSB will remain jointly owned by the same three shareholders—Stena Bulk, Golden Agri, and Bay Crest. With its increased ownership, Stena Bulk is well positioned to take a more active role in driving the strategic development of GSB, while maintaining the collaboration with Golden Agri and Bay Crest.

Golden Stena Baycrest will continue to operate from its bases in Singapore and Dubai, leveraging the combined strengths, experience, and networks of all three shareholders to pursue sustainable growth in regional and global chemical trades.

