Stena Bulk to Register Up to Five Suezmax Vessels Under Swedish Flag

Stena Bulk has confirmed its intention to register up to five of its Suezmax vessels under the Swedish flag. A Suezmax tanker is one of the largest types of tankers and is approximately 275 meters long with a gross tonnage of 81,000 tonnes. Up to five of these vessels will be the largest ships under the Swedish flag.

In recent years, Sweden has made progress to improve its competitiveness as a shipping nation. Reforms such as the removal of stamp duty on ship registration, improvements to the Swedish Ship Register, and the proposal for a more competitive tonnage tax regime have created a more favorable environment for domestic investment and are now translating into concrete decisions by shipowners.

The move will fill a current gap in Sweden's maritime registry, as presently there are no Suezmax tankers currently flagged in the nation. It also reflects the evolving geopolitical landscape and the growing need for control over strategic transportation assets.

Work is ongoing to ensure this transition is fully aligned with the practical realities of vessel operation. Stena Bulk is working closely with Swedish authorities and relevant trade unions to ensure all aspects—from crewing to compliance—are addressed in a way that maintains safe and efficient operations. This is a fundamental priority for the company and a prerequisite for proceeding.

The target is to complete the registration and transition process around July 1, 2025, subject to final administrative steps and continued constructive dialogue with all involved parties.

This initiative will also support the wider maritime ecosystem in Sweden by creating demand for Swedish officers, seafarers, and maritime professionals. The presence of these vessels under the Swedish flag will further enhance Sweden’s ability to influence global maritime regulations through institutions, including the European Union and the International Maritime Organization.