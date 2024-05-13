Stena Line Announces Management Changes

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line on Monday announced changes to its management team amid a shift to a two-region structure in its Irish Sea operations, effective June 1, 2024.

Paul Grant will assume responsibility as Trade Director for Irish Sea North, overseeing operations from Belfast. In addition, Grant will join the main board of Stena Line (UK) Ltd. and serve as Stena Line’s representative on the UK Chamber of Shipping Ferry & Cruise.

Johan Edelman will take up the role of Trade Director for the Irish Sea South region, overseeing operations from Dublin and Rosslare. With a focus on development and growth, Edelman will work to further enhance Stena Line's presence in the region, building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessors. Edelman is currently the Trade Director for Baltic Sea North, covering the routes between Nynäshamn and Ventspils as well as between Liepāja and Travemünde.

Over recent years, Stena Line's Irish Sea operation has experienced significant expansion, with 13 ships operating across seven routes and providing 240 sailings each week, the company said.