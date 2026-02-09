Stena Line Completes Acquisition of Wasaline

A ceremony in Umeå marked the official completion of Stena Line’s acquisition of Wasaline.

“The close and strong cooperation between Sweden and Finland is of central strategic importance to both our countries. Robust and reliable transport links are a fundamental prerequisite for a competitive business sector as well as for strengthened preparedness and security. Ferry traffic between Sweden and Finland is attractive and viable, as underscored by today’s ceremony," said Andreas Carlsson, Minister of Infrastructure in Sweden, before he, together with Joakim Strand, Finland’s Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering, Dan Sten Olsson, owner of Stena Line, and Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, jointly carried out the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Minister for European Affairs Joakim Strand also emphasized the importance of the Vaasa–Umeå ferry route for both the region and for Finland and Sweden.

On November 4, 2025, Stena Line announced the purchase of the company NLC Ferry Oy/Wasaline, which involved taking over the operation of the ferry service between Umeå and Vaasa. Since then, the transaction has been reviewed and approved by the respective city councils, which were also the former owners, and has received all other required regulatory approvals. The vessel Aurora Botnia, which operates on the route, will continue to be owned by the cities’ jointly owned company Kvarken Link.

As of now, Wasaline is part of Stena Line and its European ferry network and port operations, which comprise a total of 20 routes and 40 vessels. Wasaline will continue its operations with its brand retained, subject to minor adjustments, going forward.

Aurora Botnia will continue to sail between Umeå and Vasa according to the existing timetable, with a total of 20–26 departures per week. Its hybrid ferry Aurora Botnia is powered by biogas and batteries and is the first international Green Shipping Corridor in operation.