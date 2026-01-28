Stena RoRo Orders Next-Generation C-Flexer RoRo Vessels

Stena RoRo has ordered a new generation of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) vessels, placing firm orders for two C-Flexer RoRo ships with options for an additional four, as the company moves to expand its offering of flexible and future-proofed tonnage for the global market.

The vessels have been developed by Stena RoRo in cooperation with Italian design firm NAOS Ship and Boat Design and form part of the company’s long-term strategy to provide adaptable RoRo vessels capable of meeting evolving operational and regulatory requirements.

“With Stena RoRo’s extensive experience and market knowledge, combined with NAOS’ outstanding expertise in designing fuel-efficient RoRo and RoPax vessels, we have developed ships that are built for today and designed for tomorrow,” said Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB.

The first two C-Flexer RoRo vessels are scheduled for delivery in March and June 2029, with optional vessels to follow at three-month intervals.

The ships will be constructed at China Merchants Industry (CMI) Weihai Shipyard, continuing a long-standing partnership between Stena RoRo and China Merchants Industry that began in 2016. That cooperation has resulted in 17 vessels ordered to date, including E-Flexer RoPax vessels and RoRo ships based on the Stena NewMax concept.

“The cooperation between CMI Weihai and Stena RoRo has been crucial to the success of the RoPax and RoRo concepts delivered so far. It has enabled us to supply both Stena Line, as well as external customers, with tailor-made vessels delivered on time and with very high quality,” added Westling.

The C-Flexer design is intended to offer a high degree of operational flexibility. The vessels feature a highly developed hullform, multi-fuel engines and a scalable battery-hybrid system, allowing progressive reductions in emissions as technology and regulations evolve.

“In the future the C-Flexer will be able to operate entirely on batteries. Until then, the installed diesel-battery hybrid system will provide the necessary flexibility and redundancy for many years to come,” Westling noted.

The standard C-Flexer design measures 200 meters in length with a beam of 31 meters and a deadweight of about 15,000 tonnes. The vessels are designed for a service speed of 21 knots and can be configured with either three or four cargo decks, offering between 3,400 and 4,750 lane meters.