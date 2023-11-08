Stolt Tankers, NYK and ENEOS Ocean launch New Tanker Pool

Stolt Tankers, NYK and ENEOS Ocean have launched the Stolt NYK Asia Pacific Services (SNAPS) tanker pool.

Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers said, “By adding tonnage from Eneos Ocean’s top-tier platform, Stolt Tankers and NYK have demonstrated their ability to generate value in a highly competitive market. We expect these two ships to enhance our overall service offering across Asia by increasing logistical flexibility while continuing to provide best-in-class environmental and safety standards.”

“I am particularly pleased with this agreement as it expands Stolt Tankers’ presence in the region while expanding our tonnage partners in Japan. I would like to thank NYK and ENEOS Ocean for their dedication to bringing this partnership to life, and the trust they have placed in us.”

The agreement is effective immediately. Two 12,000 DWT ships, owned by ENEOS Ocean are expected to join the SNAPS Pool during the fourth quarter of 2023.