Stranded Tanker Moved to Egyptian Port

A Liberian-flagged natural gas tanker that was stranded in the Gulf of Aqaba on Friday has been moved away, said two Egyptian sources at the southern Sinai nature reserves.

One of the sources said the ship was moved to Sharm el-Sheikh port, with both sources saying the tanker had been empty and had suffered an engine malfunction.

The Egyptian environment ministry said on Sunday that a state of environmental emergency had been imposed in the southern Sinai area in case of any pollution or leaks from the stranded ship. The statement did not provide other details.





(Reuters - Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Jana Choukeir, Adam Makary and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Alex Richardson and David Goodman)

