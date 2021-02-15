Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to offshore support vessel owner Centus Marine.

The 40-meter vessel, named Centus Eight, was built in Singapore. According to Strategic Marine, during the sea trials the vessel achieved a top speed in excess of 30 knots.

Th hull form was developed in collaboration with Strategic Marine’s design partner Southerly Designs in Australia and was tested at the Australian Maritime College.

Designed to meet the specific requirements of Oil Majors, Centus Marine will the Centus Eight vessel in Malaysian waters.

The vessel will be powered by three Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers. Per Strategic Marine, the station-keeping and maneuvering capability is further enhanced by a tunnel thruster installed at the bow. The vessel is also equipped to carry out external fire-fighting roles by a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m³/hr.

The accommodation space features 16 berths in 7 cabins, a large galley and mess area as well as walk in chiller & freezer to cater for a large crew with extended operational endurance. The passenger saloon offers 70 comfortable reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row to provide additional space and privacy, Strategic Marine said.

The aft deck has a clear area of 120m² with deck strength of 2t/m² protected by crash rails and planked with chemically treated hard timber. The vessel cargo fuel capacity is 70m³ and cargo freshwater capacity is 30m³.