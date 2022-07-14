Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Centus Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a 42m Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to repeat client Centus Marine, the fourth vessel delivered to the offshore marine service provider in the last two years.

"The 42m FCB has been designed to meet the specific requirements of oil majors, its station-keeping and maneuvering capability have been enhanced with a tunnel thruster installed at the bow," the shipbuilder said .

Powered by three Cummins KTA50 engines, the FCB completed its sea trials last month , cruising at 30 knots and reaching top speeds of more than 31 knots.

According to Strategic Marine, the vessel can carry up to 100 personnel in spacious business class recliner seats with dedicated luggage racks and an accommodation area that offers 12 berths in seven cabins.

The new vessel also offers bow boarding, an enlarged wheelhouse, and incorporated a large deck storage area with wide walkways.