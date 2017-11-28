Mærsk Strengthens Executive Board

In line with the strategic direction announced in September 2016 A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has made significant progress in focusing the future business on container shipping, ports and logistics.

To further accelerate the development of customer oriented end-to-end transportation and logistics solutions the Board of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S today announces that it is strengthening the management of the company by appointing the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Commercial Officer as well as the CEO of APM Terminals to the Executive Board.

Effective 1st December 2017, Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Morten Engelstoft, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer APM Terminals and Søren Toft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer will join the Executive Board of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, says: “We have made good progress on the separation of the oil and oil related businesses as well as the integration of container shipping, ports and logistics. The expansion of the Executive Board will further accelerate our journey towards delivering seamless end to end experiences to our customers. Vincent, Morten and Søren have all demonstrated strong leadership and customer focus as well as delivered solid results over many years. They are recognized, visionary and global leaders in the container shipping, ports and logistics industry. I look forward to having them take on additional executive responsibility and to join me and the rest of the Executive Board on the journey towards the future Maersk,” Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S explains.

Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Board of Directors, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S says: “I am very pleased to see how Søren Skou and the Executive Board have executed on our vision to become a focused transport and logistics company as outlined in the strategy. Today’s Board of Directors’ decision to expand the Executive Board will further strengthen the pace of the strategy implementation.”

New composition of the Executive Board of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Søren Skou, CEO A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S: Søren Skou (53) was appointed Chief Executive Officer for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and Chief Executive Officer for Transport & Logistics in 2016 and is furthermore Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Line. Søren Skou is heading the transformation of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S towards an integrated and focused container shipping, ports and logistics company.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Vice CEO A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and CEO of the Energy division: Claus V. Hemmingsen (55) was appointed Vice CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S in 2016. Claus V. Hemmingsen is CEO of the Energy division and responsible for corporate strategic projects including the separation of the energy businesses.

Jakob Stausholm, Executive Vice President A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and Chief Finance, Strategy and Transformation Officer: Jakob Stausholm (49) was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Finance, Strategy and Transformation Officer for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S in 2016. Jakob Stausholm is focusing on ensuring a strong capital discipline and better utilization of assets. Furthermore, Stausholm is heading the digital development of the business at the same time as ensuring a robust IT infrastructure.

Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and Chief Commercial Officer, Chairman Damco: Vincent Clerc (45) has worked for Maersk Line since 1997. Clerc has held various roles in North America and Copenhagen and has been a member of Maersk Line’s Management Board since 1st Quarter 2012. In December 2015, Vincent Clerc was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in Maersk Line and holds the responsibility of creating value for our customers through development of new seamless services and products using digital innovation.

Morten Engelstoft, Executive Vice President A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and CEO for APM Terminals, Chairman Svitzer: Morten Engelstoft (50) has been with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S for 31 years. He has had a long tenure with Maersk Line and other brands, including postings in USA, Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore and Italy. In 2007, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Maersk Line, a role he held until 2014 where he was appointed CEO of APM Shipping Services which included roles as CEO of Maersk Tankers and chairman of Damco, Svitzer and Maersk Supply Service. He became CEO of APM Terminals in 2016 where he is heading the strategy towards increased operational excellence and improved customer service.