Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Submarine Closed Loop Cooling System Tested at US Navy Shipyard

January 28, 2025

Photo credit: Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/U.S. Navy

Maxim Watermakers, a business unit of Fairbanks Morse Defense, has successfully completed qualification testing for a first-of-its-kind submarine maintenance closed loop cooling system for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNS and IMF).

This qualification is the first closed loop cooling system implementation for the U.S. Navy and Maxim’s initial application of this technology at naval facilities.

The testing was funded by the Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC).  

The system is designed to support submarines during dry dock maintenance by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing corrosion, optimizing maintenance schedules and ensuring long-term system reliability. These advantages are particularly critical for naval vessels operating in environmentally sensitive regions or areas with stringent water resource management regulations.

The system features a ship service skid to circulate cooling water through the submarine and a chilled water skid to circulate water through high-capacity air-cooled chillers.

The rigorous, four-day testing process verified normal operations, emergency responses, test modes and essential filling and draining functionalities.  

