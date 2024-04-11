Subrosa Group Launches Maritime Security Division

Subrosa Group (SRG) announced it is rolling out a new Maritime Security (MarSec) division, SRG Maritime Security, to deliver security services globally to the commercial shipping and offshore industries, private vessels and superyachts.

SRG's CEO, Niall Burns, said, "The establishment of our Maritime Security division is a direct response to the critical need for elite armed protection for large vessels navigating increasingly perilous waters worldwide. Incidents of maritime attacks are alarmingly on the rise, endangering the security, safety, and welfare of mariners on a daily basis as they traverse the oceans."

SRG MarSec deploys teams to provide armed protection to vessels, either during transit through hostile, high-risk areas, or on a permanent basis for offshore marine operations. The company said its teams are comprised of trained personnel with decades of experience in elite military units.

"Our operators possess unrivalled expertise in safeguarding large vessels, including cargo ships, cruise liners, super yachts, crude oil tankers/carriers (VLCCs), and offshore rig platforms, from pirate attacks and other threats," Burns said. "We offer a premium service for a moderate investment, providing not only protection but also peace of mind to our clients."

In addition to onboard security services, SRG MarSec offers supplementary services including safe room/citadel design, video surveillance systems, Information Communication Technology (ICT) security, kidnap and ransom consultancy, hostage negotiation, and 24/7 Company Security Officer support. All services are fully supported by a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC).