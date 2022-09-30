Subsea 7 Charters Siem Offshore's OSCV
The Norwegian offshore vessel company Siem Offshore has entered into a new three-year contract for the OSCV Siem Stingray with Subsea 7.
The contract will start in direct continuation of its current commitment.
Subsea 7 plans to employ the vessel supporting its clients world-wide predominantly within the oil and gas sector undertaking projects within offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR).
