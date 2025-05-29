Subsea Global Solutions, Lagersmit Sealing Solutions Host Technical Seminar on Sustainable Subsea Innovations
Subsea Global Solutions and Lagersmit have announced a technical seminar, "Innovations in Sustainable Subsea Maintenance, Repair & Shaft Sealing."
The event will take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from 09:00 to 13:00 CEST, at Noorderlaan 92 A, 2030 Antwerpen - Haven.
The maritime industry is at a crossroads, facing mounting pressure from tightening environmental regulations, demands for emission reduction, and the need for cost-effective maintenance strategies.
The seminar will feature:
- Live Demonstrations
- Expert Guidance
- Real-World Case Studies
- Networking
Those interested can join in person or remotely via Microsoft Teams. The Teams link and the full agenda will be provided at a later date.
A complimentary lunch and networking session will conclude the in-person event, offering further opportunities to connect with industry peers.