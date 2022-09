The Suez Canal Authority will raise fees for ships passing through the canal by 15% in 2023, SCA chairman and managing director Adm. Ossama Rabiee said on Saturday.

Transit fees for dry bulk and cruise ships will be raised by 10%, Rabie added.

The fee increase, which comes amid global inflation and generally improved charter rates for most vessel types, take effect January 1, 2023, Rabie said.