Suez Canal Authority rescue teams prevented Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship Labatros from sinking before passing through the waterway, the canal's authority said on Tuesday.

The ship's 12 crew members were safe and work is currently underway to inspect the technical condition of the ship, the statement added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Yousri Mohamed, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)