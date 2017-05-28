Sungdong Wins Tanker Order

South Korea's Sungdong Shipbuilding won an order for seven mid-sized tankers, including two as an option, from a Greek shipowner, reported Korea Economic Daily.

It has been more than one year that the Korean mid-sized shipyard to receive a newbuilding contract.

Sungdong Shipbuilding signed a deal with Greece’s Kyklades Maritime to build five 115,000-ton tankers in firm order and two more in option. The per-ship newbuilding price is estimated at US$44 million.

The report said that Sungdong Shipbuilding is also likely to clinch orders for two tankers and two shuttle tankers within the first half of this year.

These orders would bring Sungdong’s order receipt volume up to $500-$600 million, brightening the prospect that it could achieve its annual order receipt target set at $1 billion.