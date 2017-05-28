Marine Link
Sunday, May 28, 2017

Sungdong Wins Tanker Order

May 28, 2017

Photo: Sungdong Shipbuilding

Photo: Sungdong Shipbuilding

 South Korea's Sungdong Shipbuilding  won an order for seven mid-sized tankers, including two as an option, from a Greek shipowner, reported Korea Economic Daily.

 
It has been more than one year that the Korean mid-sized shipyard to receive a newbuilding contract.
 
Sungdong Shipbuilding signed a deal with Greece’s Kyklades Maritime to build five 115,000-ton tankers in firm order and two more in option. The per-ship newbuilding price is estimated at US$44 million.
 
The report said that Sungdong Shipbuilding is also likely to clinch orders for two tankers and two shuttle tankers within the first half of this year. 
 
These orders would bring Sungdong’s order receipt volume up to $500-$600 million, brightening the prospect that it could achieve its annual order receipt target set at $1 billion.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News