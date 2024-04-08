SunStone’s Ocean Victory Takes on New Summer Charter

SunStone Maritime Group has announced the long-term summer charter of the Infinity vessel, Ocean Victory, with a new client.

From April 2025, the Ocean Victory will be trading in the Mediterranean Sea during northern hemisphere summer seasons for Spanish luxury cruise operator, Alma Cruceros.

Alma Cruceros is a Spanish operator planning itineraries covering Spanish destinations in the Mediterranean, as well as Northern and Western Africa and the Canary Islands. The cruise product will be designed for Spanish speaking passengers in all areas from music, entertainment, cuisine, and crew.

The Ocean Victory will continue operating southern hemisphere summer seasons in Antarctica for Albatros Expeditions.

In addition to ice class 1A and Polar Class 6, the vessel features zero-speed stabilization, virtual anchoring, and Safe Return to Port. The vessel has a capacity of up to 95 passenger cabins, most with balconies. The ships house a range of amenities, including restaurants, lecture space, lounges, a 180-degree indoor observation deck, outdoor viewing areas, a gym, sauna, spa, and a custom-designed platform catering to kayakers and divers. Zodiac excursions are supported through four sea-level loading platforms and a mud room, ensuring seamless operations for off-board activities.



