SunStone’s Seventh Infinity-Class Ship Launched

SunStone Maritime Group has launched its latest expedition cruise vessel, Douglas Mawson, at China Merchants Heavy Industry.

With a capacity up to 170 passengers and 102 crew, the vessel features advanced safety systems, energy-efficient operations and eco-friendly technologies designed to minimize environmental impact.

Built with Ulstein’s revolutionary X-Bow® design, the vessel is IceClass 1A and Polar Class 6, ensuring safe and efficient operations in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Key features include Safe Return to Port, dynamic positioning, and zero-speed stabilizers, enhancing both safety and comfort.

Scheduled for delivery next year, Douglas Mawson will join the fleet of vessels operating on long-term charter agreements. It will be chartered to Aurora Expeditions and is set to embark on its inaugural voyages in the fall of 2025.

The Infinity-class vessels, featuring up to 95 passenger cabins, each equipped with bathrooms and most with balconies, promise an immersive and comfortable experience for travelers. The ships house a range of amenities, including restaurants, lecture space, lounges, a 180-degree indoor observation deck, outdoor viewing areas, a gym, sauna, spa and a custom-designed platform catering to kayakers and divers.



