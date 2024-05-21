SUNY Maritime Opens William Austen Marine Education and Seamanship Center

SUNY Maritime College held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new William Austen Marine Education & Seamanship Center.

The cutting-edge center, set on the waterfront of the college campus in Throggs Neck, N.Y., features a marine environmental science wet lab on the first floor consisting of aquaria and touch tanks for teaching and research. The center's second floor is set up to support seamanship training for students and professional mariners.

The center was made possible by state funding and a $1 million donation from SUNY Maritime College alumnus William Austen, class of 1980. The Marine Society of NYC also contributed funds for the outfitting of the center.

The William Austen Marine Education and Seamanship Center is the highlight of nearly $25 million in new construction projects at SUNY Maritime College. Construction began in April 2022.