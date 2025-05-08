Superior Industries Welcomes First Ever Channel Sales Manager

Superior Industries, Inc., a US-based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, is honored to welcome George Wilcox as the company’s first-ever Channel Sales Manager.

In this new role, Wilcox will work closely with Superior’s dealer network to support development and business planning, coordinate marketing efforts, and align training, inventory, and sales strategies with company goals.

“One of the primary objectives of Wilcox’s position is to give Superior’s territory managers more time to focus on field-based selling—with boots on the ground—working directly alongside dealer sales teams,” said Jeff Gray, Superior’s sales director.

Wilcox brings nearly three decades of experience in the aggregates and wood reduction industries. Most recently, he served as sales and marketing director for CBI and Ecotec, two divisions of Terex, where he also held a role as product manager. He began his career as a service technician for Simplicity, another Terex brand, in 1997.