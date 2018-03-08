Baltic Index Gains On Higher Panamax, Supramax Demand

Related News

SeaBird Exploration Cancels Munin Explorer Charter

Marine seismic survey provider SeaBird Exploration has entered into a settlement agreement with Ordinat Shipping AS, the owners of Munin Explorer…

Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT

Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…

East Coast Storm Sweeps 70 Containers Overboard

As many as 73 stray cargo containers pose threat to mariners off North Carolina. The Coast Guard is warning mariners of navigation…

Solstad Farstad Bags New Contracts

Solstad Farstad ASA has entered into a contract with Fugro Netherlands Marine BV for the CSV, Normand Flower, for operations in North European waters.

MH370 Report to Be Released after Latest Search Ends

The full investigation report into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will be released after the latest search efforts are completed…

MV WERFTEN Lays Foundation for Accommodation Center

MV WERFTEN, the shipyard group is constructing a special accommodation center for subcontractors and guests at the Alter Holzhafen in Wismar…

US Lays Keel for 21st Littoral Combat Ship

The Lockheed Martin (LMT)-led industry team officially laid the keel for the U.S. Navy's 21st Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)…

RCL's Mariner of the Seas Upgrades with Valmet

Valmet will upgrade the Damatic XDi automation system to a Valmet DNA system onboard the Mariner of the Seas cruise ship…

Kongsberg Digital Advances ‘Simulation as a Service’ with BCIT

Kongsberg Digital has signed the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) as a pilot-customer for the cloud-based application of the sophisticated K-Sim simulation technology.

GulfNav Raises Funds for Expansion

Dubai-based Gulf Navigation Holding’s board has approved the trading of rights issued in February 2018 to the company’s existing shareholders…

New Program Makes it Easier to Ship Cars at Port Everglades

Crowley Maritime has helped launch a pilot Vehicle Validation Export Process Program that now allows shippers to submit original…