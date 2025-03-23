Marine Link
Survey Vessel Runs Aground off Italy

March 23, 2025

Source: Fugro

The geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator ran aground off the north coast of Elba, Italy, on March 22.

The Italian coastguard arrived on site swiftly to provide support and monitor the situation. All crew, 11 people in total, were evacuated and taken ashore safely. A salvage operation is being prepared together with international experts and local officials.

It is not yet clear what led to the Fugro Mercator running aground. The 42-metre research vessel was performing survey work off the coast of Elba, when it went looking for shelter due to deteriorating weather conditions.

In accordance with its standard procedures, Fugro is conducting a full review of the event.

