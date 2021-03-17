Marine Link
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Survitec to Acquire Hansen Protection

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 17, 2021

(Photo: Survitec)

(Photo: Survitec)

U.K.-based safety and survival solutions provider Survitec on Wednesday said it has signed an intent to purchase Hansen Protection, a Norwegian provider of specialist survival suits and protective equipment.

Ron Krisanda, Survitec's executive chairman, said, "Hansen Protection has a reputation for consistently delivering excellent products and services. The coming together of our two businesses, through a combination of our people, products, technology and wide-reaching footprint, will bring added value to our customers and reinforce Survitec’s position in the energy and marine sectors."

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DREDGE DELIVERIES
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News