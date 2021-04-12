Survitec Completes $372M Refinancing

Survitec completed a $372M refinancing with funds managed or advised by the Credit Group of Ares Management Corporation.

“Successfully concluding this financing demonstrates the confidence we believe that Ares and M&G have in our business," said Ray Leclercq, Survitec’s CFO.

Survitec’s lead shareholders are Searchlight Capital Partners, a global private investment firm, and M&G Investments, an international asset manager.

Survitec also recently announced another key element of its long-term growth plans. In March 2021, the company said it had signed an intent to purchase Hansen Protection, a European provider of specialist survival suits and protective equipment.



