Survitec: Industry Needs to Prepare for New Fire Safety Requirements in 2026

Survitec, a leader in critical Survival Technology solutions, is calling on shipowners, ship managers, and shipyards to prepare for a significant change to international fire protection regulations. Starting January 1, 2026, fixed water monitors will be required on the weather decks of RORO and ROPAX ships under amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-2 and the FSS Code, approved by the IMO’s 107th MSC session.

The decision follows an increasing number of serious fire incidents involving vehicle cargo, including several high-profile incidents involving electric vehicles (EVs), that have exposed the limitations of existing fire protection measures.

Water is often the preferred choice of medium due to its efficient cooling properties; however, traditional sprinkler or deluge systems may not be sufficient. Fixed water monitors provide a rapid-response solution that can deliver additional, targeted, high-performance firefighting coverage. They are also a cost-effective, practical solution for smaller ships, where traditional deluge systems may be difficult to retrofit or maintain.

Remote-controlled options can be installed when access is limited and prevents manual operation. These allow crew to operate the water monitor from a safe location, providing additional firefighting capacity at reduced risk to crew.

The new rules specify that two fixed water monitors are required on ships with a breadth of less than 30 metres, and four monitors on wider ships. They must also deliver a minimum of 2.0 liters per minute per square meter, with a total flow of at least 1,250 liters per minute.