Louis Dreyfus Company Joins Sustainable Shipping Initiative

Global agricultural goods merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has become a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI), a pioneering coalition of companies from across the global shipping industry.

LDC joins other SSI members who are working together to help create a more environmentally sustainable maritime industry by 2040.

As a leading agribusiness company , LDC originates, processes, transports and merchandises a diversified product range around the world annually, helping to feed and clothe up to 500 million people.

Sustainability is at the heart of LDC’s operations and the company has set ambitious targets for environmental improvements across every aspect of its operations. This includes engaging with shipyards and encouraging more fuel-efficient vessels.

Tom Holmer, General Manager of SSI, said: “I am delighted to welcome Louis Dreyfus Company as our latest member. LDC joins other like-minded organisations committed to driving change in shipping to create a clean, sustainable and socially responsible industry. The sharing of ideas and best practice across different organisations is a critical part of our journey towards reducing greenhouse gases, developing new technology and becoming more transparent and accountable. I look forward to the valuable contribution that LDC will make.”

Sebastien Landerretche, Head of Freight at Louis Dreyfus Company, said: “At LDC, the importance of identifying and addressing sustainability challenges across our wide variety of businesses cannot be overstated. This applies equally to our freight activity. We recognise that the SSI can help us to address such challenges in shipping the 81 million tons of agricultural goods that we handle annually, and we look forward to working together towards more sustainable shipping operations.”