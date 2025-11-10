Svitzer Acquires Two-Thirds Stake in Buksér og Berging

Svitzer Group A/S, global towage and marine solutions provider, has acquired a 66.6% stake in Norwegian towage and marine service company, Buksér og Berging AS, subject to final regulatory approvals.

Svitzer’s investment represents a partnership opportunity for both companies, with a view to leverage extensive shared knowledge and experience of the global towage, offshore, adjacent maritime service and marine solution markets.

There is no integration activities related to the transaction for either company and Buksér og Berging will continue to operate as a standalone company under its own brand, management, values and strategy.

CEO of Buksér og Berging, Vetle J. Sverdrup, will continue in his role and maintain a 33.4% shareholding position and active ownership of the business.

Buksér og Berging AS is a supplier of marine services within port and terminals, towage, offshore work and complex marine operations in Norway. It has a fleet of about 35 tugs, 25 pilot boats, three ambulance vessels and one service vessel for salmon farming (delousing vessel). It is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with branch offices in Stavanger and Fedje, outside Bergen.