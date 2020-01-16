Svitzer Appoints Americas MD

Maersk's towage operator arm Svitzer announced on Thursday it has appointed Arjen Van Dijk as its new Regional Managing Director (MD) for the Americas region, effective February 1, 2020.

Van Dijk is taking over from Marc Niederer, who has decided to step down due to personal reasons and is currently considering various options for his future role, the company said.

Van Dijk joined Svitzer in July 2019 as regional CCO and is now advancing to Regional MD. With more than 15 years in global shipping and transportation, he has lived and worked in the region for years and is today a well-known profile with an established network in the maritime industry across the South American continent.

Van Dijk said, “As part of Maersk, Svitzer is truly a global marine solutions partner and I am excited by the opportunity to take our partnering role to the next level – in close collaboration with our customers. I believe that the multi-local engine behind Svitzer is a benefit to terminal operators and customers calling ports across the Americas region. We are continuously looking at improving what we do and exploring new opportunities to deliver safe, efficient and innovative towage and related marine services.”