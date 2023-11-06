Svitzer Orders Kongsberg Digital Simulators in Australia

Towage provider Svitzer has selected Kongsberg Digital to deliver new simulators in support of crew training at its Port of Newcastle base in Australia. The contract with Kongsberg will help create a training center of excellence for the deployment of Svitzer’s new TRAnsverse tug vessels entering service in Newcastle in early 2025.

The contract comprises the delivery of a training suite in Q2 2024. The delivery encompasses a full-mission 360° K-Sim Navigation simulator configured as a tug bridge, and a part-task 180° K-Sim Navigation ship’s bridge simulator. It also includes an advanced Instructor System with a CCTV system for monitoring and debriefing, comprehensive training of the instructors, and a warranty for the entire system.

Designed for Svitzer's Tug Master training on the new TRAnsverse Tug, the simulator suite will be installed at their operations facility in Newcastle. Not only will it serve the training needs of harbor pilots and tug masters from Newcastle port, but it will also cater to professionals worldwide.

David Phillips, Chief Operating Officer, Svitzer Australia, said, “We are committed to investing in safe, reliable, and efficient maritime solutions and to providing the latest and most advanced training and technology for pilots, tug masters, and other maritime professionals. Kongsberg Digital met all our criteria in terms of quality, price, delivery time, support, and warranty. Their collaboration with AMC Launceston, which has modeled the Maersk/Robert Allan TRAnsverse Tug, brings added value and we are looking forward to working with them closely on this project and future opportunities.”

Peering into the future, there are further opportunities to connect the simulator in Newcastle with other simulators around Australia and the world, pioneering pilot/master integrated training across distant locations.

Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director of Maritime Simulation at Kongsberg Digital, said, "Svitzer Australia represents a fresh partnership for Kongsberg Digital. Their drive to leverage integrated simulation training across extended distances showcases the potential for experts in diverse domains to collaboratively participate in a singular simulated exercise, enhancing realism and training efficacy."