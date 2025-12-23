Svitzer Reshuffles Leadership in Americas and Europe

Towage services provider Svitzer has announced leadership changes across its Americas and European operations, starting from 2026, as part of a planned management transition.

Arjen Van Dijk, who has served as managing director of Svitzer’s Americas business for the past six years, will move to lead the company’s European operations. During his tenure in the Americas, Svitzer expanded its footprint across the region and now operates in 13 countries with more than 100 vessels.

Daniel Reedtz Cohen will succeed Van Dijk as managing director of Svitzer Americas. Reedtz Cohen has been with the company for 12 years, including nine years in Brazil, where he most recently served as managing director.

Both executives will join Svitzer’s executive leadership team and report to chief executive Kasper Friis Nilaus.

“Svitzer has seen significant growth in the Americas in recent years, and today, we operate in 13 countries in the region with more than 100 vessels. This progress is a testament to our dedicated and experienced colleagues who, day in and day out, provide safe and reliable towage services to our customers,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s a privilege to take up the MD role, and I look forward to partnering with our customers to support their growth in the Americas region. Towage plays an essential role in efficient, reliable supply chains, and the region’s growth potential can be improved by optimising this critical infrastructure in ports and terminals,” added Reedtz Cohen.

Svitzer currently operates in 26 ports across the Americas, including South and Central America, the Caribbean and Canada, providing towage services to ports, terminals and industrial customers.