Swan Hellenic Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship SH Minerva

Helsinki Shipyard has delivered SH Minerva, the first of three Vega-class ships under construction in Helsinki for Swan Hellenic’s heritage brand.

After being christened on November 23, the vessel left Helsinki on December 3 and is heading toward Ushuaia, from where the vessel will take off for a New Year maiden Antarctic cruise departing December 29. The new ship sailed through the Kiel Canal on December 6.

The new purpose-designed ship is the first in a series of three next-generation polar expedition vessels designed for worldwide cruising with a strong focus on high-latitude areas. SH Minerva features a 5-megawatt diesel-electric propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and a PC5 ice-strengthened hull with extra-large stabilizers for exceptional passenger comfort. At 113 meters, the 10,500-ton vessel has been specially designed to explore the some of the most inaccessible places on the planet. SH Minerva is completely self-sufficient for up to 40 days or 8,000 nautical miles.

Providing spacious 5-star accommodation for 152 guests in 76 spacious cabins and suites, the vast majority with large balconies, SH Minerva is operated by an onboard team of 120.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said, “With Swan Hellenic now a unique presence on the waves again, we very much look forward to taking our guests to see what others don’t, exploring the Antarctic in exceptional comfort and style.”

Minerva will be followed by her sister ship SH Vega (NB517) and the slightly larger NB518, which are both already under construction at Helsinki Shipyard.

NB516 SH Minerva

Tonnage – 10 500

Propulsion – 5 MW

Length – 113 m

Breadth – 20,2 m

Draught – 5,7 m

Cruising speed – 14 knots

Ice class – PC5

Number of passenger cabins – 76

Number of crew cabins – 73

Classification – Lloyd’s Register

Customer – Swan Hellenic