Swan Hellenic’s First Vega-class Ship Named

The first of three Vega-class ships under construction in Helsinki for Swan Hellenic’s heritage brand has been named at Helsinki Shipyard. The new ship, SH Minerva, is scheduled to depart the shipyard early next week.

The series of three expedition cruise vessels have high ice class and they are made for high-end cruise experience in worldwide cruising area with strong bias for high latitude areas.

SH Minerva is completely self-sufficient for up to 40 days or 8,000 nautical miles. Preparations are made for implementing battery technology, which would make it possible to operate also silently. The vessels are equipped with exhaust gas cleaning, advanced treatment system for wastewater and storage facilities for waste that are required for operating in sensitive polar areas.

A small and private naming ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon with godmother Johanna Mäkelä, Finland’s first professor of food culture and wife of Helsinki City Mayor Juhana Vartiainen. Mayor Vartiainen was also present, along with Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito and Helsinki Shipyard’s top management.

The celebration follows global supply chain disruptions and recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Finland. At the christening, Helsinki Shipyard Project Manager Jonas Packalén said, “We are glad to see this day finally, following the many global challenges that made our task far from easy. Our special thanks to everyone involved in the project for their unstinting dedication and superb work.”

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said, “I, too, would like to congratulate everyone at Helsinki for their impeccable work in difficult circumstance and the tight safety measures which have kept SH Minerva a safe environment at all times. The vessel has been completed after only 26 months from the signing of the contract which is a remarkable achievement. We now very much look forward to taking our guests to see what others don’t, exploring in exceptional comfort and style.”