Sweden to Choose Frigate Supplier Early 2026

Sweden will choose a supplier for its multi-billion Swedish crown acquisition of four new frigates early next year, the defence minister said on Monday.

Sweden is in an intense buildup of its forces in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is looking to increase its navy fleet with bigger ships.

"I think and I hope that we can make a decision by early next year in regards to our new frigates program," Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a news conference with the French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin.

Sweden wants the first two frigates delivered by 2030 and has therefore decided to look at existing designs, including an alternative from French maker Naval Group.

"France could meet the Swedish request," Vautrin said. "We could deliver a frigate in 2030, an entirely equipped one including defensive measures and of course, we propose a partnership with Swedish industry, in particular Saab," she said.

Other alternatives include frigates from Spain's Navantia and Britain's Babcock, in collaboration with Sweden's Saab.

The new frigates, called Lulea-class, would be the biggest surface warships in Sweden's navy and have an expected lifespan of 40 years.

