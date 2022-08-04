The Swedish Club Opens Singapore Office

The Swedish Club announced it has opened a new full-service office in Singapore, responsible for members in Singapore and other markets in Asia, including India, Japan and Thailand.

Brian Png, Team Manager for the Singapore office, said, "Singapore is widely recognized as one of the most important maritime hubs in the world, and the opening of this new office is an important step for The Swedish Club. It will complement Team Hong Kong and enable us jointly to fully capitalise on our all-in-one offering and secure and further enhance our position in Asia, strengthening the brand with enhanced underwriting, claims and loss prevention services.

"The Swedish Club has earned a reputation for the level of service it offers members and the quality and speed of its claims response. Our membership in Singapore has grown significantly over the past years, and a base in Singapore means that we are more accessible to our members, prospects and business partners and are able to offer support face to face.

"Importantly, being part of this unique shipping community offers the Club many opportunities for further expansion in this vibrant region."