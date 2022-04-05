Swire Energy Services Wins UK Wind Farm Work for Ørsted

Offshore services firm Swire Energy Services (SES) said it has been awarded a contract from wind farm operator Ørsted for a routine maintenance campaign off the U.K. coast for Summer 2022.

The new contract will see SES provide services including blade maintenance and the provision of service operation vessel (SOV) and crew transfer vessel (CTV) logistics for two of Ørsted’s wind farms off the coast of Cumbria.

The contract is one of the first major blade service scopes SES has won since it acquired wind service company ALL NRG in August of 2021, and the establishment of their Blade+ product range in November, SES said.