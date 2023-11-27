Swire Projects Launches Transpacific Semi Liner Service

Swire Projects, the projects and heavy lift shipping arm of Swire Shipping, has officially launched a dedicated semi liner service connecting East Asia with the West Coast of North America.

Previously offered on an ad hoc basis, the service will provide enhanced cargo connectivity and support the growing demand for reliable breakbulk and project cargo transportation into the West Coast and a gateway to the interior of the Continent avoiding the need to route cargo via the Panama Canal.

Swire Projects' semi liner service connects the base ports of Qingdao and Taicang in China and ports en route, with Everett, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia. The service will also offer inducement calls at various ports in Southeast Asia, the US West Coast and Mexico, ensuring comprehensive coverage for its customers. The strategic selection of these ports will enable Swire Projects to efficiently connect key trading hubs and offer convenient access to clients.

The service will be led by Rufus Frere-Smith, Regional Head of Americas at Swire Projects, from Swire Projects’ Vancouver office with support from offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Houston and Hamburg.

Frere-Smith emphasised the significance of the company's established presence in the West Coast built up over decades. "We have existing infrastructure in the region and strong local relationships with key terminals and service providers. We feel that there is room in the market for a quality oriented, project carrier that can provide regular sailings to the market. Project cargo into the West Coast is frequently carried by conventional bulk carrier operators because there is a lack of other regular options, but Swire Projects can provide a different level of service with its in-house engineering, local port captains, knowledgeable operations staff and superior cargo care."

The transpacific semi liner service will utilise Swire Projects’ H Class 28,500 deadweight multi-purpose (MPP) vessels, supplemented by its I Type, 19,000 dwt MPP’s. Both ship types are open hatched, tweendeckers with a lifting capacity of between 160 – 480MT; the versatility of these vessels enables Swire Projects to accommodate a wide range of cargoes, including project cargo, breakbulk, IMDG, steel, forest products and dry bulk.

To ensure the safe and efficient transportation of more complex cargoes, the service is supported by a dedicated transport engineering team with many years of experience working with complex and delicate cargoes. In March 2023, Swire Projects was also awarded the ABS Quality Evaluations certifications for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health Safety Management. These certifications demonstrate Swire Projects’ focus on providing safe and efficient transportation solutions.

"This semi-liner service will provide our customers with a more flexible and efficient transportation option between East Asia and the West Coast of North America," said Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects. "We are confident that our versatile H Class vessels, combined with our extensive knowledge of the regions and our experienced team, will allow us to provide a high-quality service to our customers."



