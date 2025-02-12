Swire Shipping Expands in Japan

Swire Shipping commemorated the relocation of its Tokyo office to new premises in Minato-ku, central Tokyo, with a celebration attended by over 120 guests. Located in the Atago Green Hills MORI tower, the new office marks Swire Shipping’s expanding presence in Japan and its commitment to the Japanese market and customers.

In attendance was Swire Shipping Chairman, Sam Swire, who took the opportunity to announce the company’s further plans to establish a second office in Nagoya scheduled for the summer of 2025. “Swire Shipping has a strong connection to Japan, and we value the deep and lasting relationships we have built with our many customers and partners here,” he said. “Japan remains one of our most important markets, leveraging local expertise and our new offices in Tokyo and Nagoya to provide even better support to customers here and in the region.”

Jeremy Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Swire Shipping, expressed his confidence in the Japanese market and the company's continued success in the country. “As a leading shipping company in the Asia-Pacific, we have worked hard to build a reputation for safety, integrity, and reliability that resonates with customers worldwide. Our continued growth is a testament to their unwavering support, and our dedicated team on the ground is ready to leverage our expanded presence to build even stronger relationships and create lasting value.”

Chris Robertson, Country Manager – Japan, Swire Shipping, recognized the outstanding contributions of Millenium Shipping, who are Swire Shipping’s current representatives in the Nagoya market. “We are delighted that many of the team at Millenium Shipping will join our business this summer, and especially grateful to the founder and owner of Millenium Shipping, Mr Sotaro Nishioka, who will continue as a trusted senior advisor for our business.”

The Swire name has a long-standing presence in Japan, dating back to 1867. Swire Shipping, previously known as The China Navigation Company, has a rich legacy, having operated as a shipping line for over 150 years in the Asia-Pacific.